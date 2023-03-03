Man posing as Union Minister, Sonia Gandhi's PA arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested a person, accused of posing as a Union Minister with ill intention, officials said on Friday.

The Special Cell has arrested Sanjay Tiwari and his three accomplices in the case.

"Sanjay is accused of posing as a Union Minister and calling up a person, sitting in a Constitutional post," Delhi Police Special Cell said.



The police added that the imposter is being interrogated in detail jointly with an intelligence agency.

"Sanjay has a similar criminal record in the past and had posed as Sonia Gandhi's Personal Assistant (PA) in 2017," Delhi Police said further.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

