Man posted in security of Defence Minister held for killing minor daughter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A personnel posted in the security of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was arrested here on Friday after he confessed to murdering his minor daughter in a fit of rage due to personal reason, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ved Prakash Singh while his deceased daughter as Srishti.

"We received the information about the 15-year-old girl's death. Following this, we reached the hospital and directed the postmortem examination of the body, which revealed that it is a case of murder. We investigated the scene of the offence. A forensic team along with senior officers collected evidence and interrogated people," Sarvashreath Tripathi, DCP, North Lucknow, told ANI.

"The father of the deceased accepted that he killed his daughter. So, we arrested him. He told that he killed his daughter due to family and personal matter. He took the extreme step in a fit of rage," he said.

Police are investigating the matter and a final report will be soon placed before the court, the DCP said.

The police were earlier considering it as a matter of suicide. However, the post-mortem examination report revealed injuries in hands and some parts of the girl's body.

On Monday, Srishti died under suspicious circumstances. Her family told the police that she committed suicide by shooting herself with her father's service pistol. (ANI)

