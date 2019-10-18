Man pushes wife off terrace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A man allegedly pushed his 22-year-old wife off the terrace of an under-construction site here on Thursday, police said.



The victim identified as Seema Damahe was pushed from the third floor of the terrace after being thrashed by her husband.



The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. There she was referred to higher medical center for better treatment. Seema later succumbed to the injuries.



The body has been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy and a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused.



The gruesome incident came to light after the cousin of the deceased informed the Vanasthalipuram police about the matter.



The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

