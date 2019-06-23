Man rapes 4-yr-old after luring her with Rs 10

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): A four-year-old was allegedly raped in Zakir Nagar by her neighbour who lured her by promising to give her Rs 10, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on June 19.

"We received the information this evening. After raping the child, the accused told her to tell her parents that she was hit by a friend while playing," said Zakir Nagar Circle Officer, Anil Samania.

On learning the child was raped, the victim's parents approached the police and registered an FIR against the accused.

The accused has been arrested and the victim has been sent for a medical check-up.

A case has been registered under rape and POCSO act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

