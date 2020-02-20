Man, released from jail in attempt to murder case, shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): An accused in a murder case who was released from jail three months ago in an attempt to murder case, was shot dead in Kanjhawala area of Rohini here, police said.

Around 40-50 rounds were fired at the victim, named Anchal alias Pawan, and he died on the spot, Delhi Police informed.

"It was a fallout of a gang war, Deepak Teetar gang is involved in the case," police said. (ANI)

