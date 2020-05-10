Man repatriated from UAE heaps praises on Indian govt for 'Vande Bharat Mission'

By Ashoke Raj

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Hailing the Indian government for its Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown, an Indian national who arrived here on Saturday from Sharjah in UAE by special Air India Express flight narrated his ordeal and heaped praises on Centre for its endeavour.

"I lost my job due to the coronavirus crisis. I did not get four months salary, my employer only gave the ticket to travel to India but not my salary. I am not sure now whether I will get my salary," the passenger told ANI on the condition of maintaining anonymity.

"It was a very scary situation, markets and most companies are shut and people are scared to even get out of their homes to bring essential items. We were confined to a room. We had some food stock and some money that we used. Thanks to the Indian government for bringing us back to our country," he added.

He hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and had gone to work in Sharjah last year.

The Air India flight from Sharjah with 182 passengers on-board landed at Lucknow airport on May 9.

The government has said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia arrived in India. (ANI)