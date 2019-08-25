Man rescued by RPF at Chembur station in Mumbai

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a forty-year-old man at Chembur Railway Station. The man fell down on the platform while trying to board a running local train.

The incident took place on Saturday at 2:50 pm at Chembur Station (Vadala road), said an RPF official. RPF staff Ram Singh Meena saved the passenger's life, who was identified as Giriraj Pandey.

No injuries were reported. (ANI)

