Railway Protection Force at Chembur Railway Station in Mumbai on Saturday Photo/ANI
Man rescued by RPF at Chembur station in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:56 IST

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a forty-year-old man at Chembur Railway Station. The man fell down on the platform while trying to board a running local train.
The incident took place on Saturday at 2:50 pm at Chembur Station (Vadala road), said an RPF official. RPF staff Ram Singh Meena saved the passenger's life, who was identified as Giriraj Pandey.
No injuries were reported. (ANI)

