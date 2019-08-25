Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued a forty-year-old man at Chembur Railway Station. The man fell down on the platform while trying to board a running local train.
The incident took place on Saturday at 2:50 pm at Chembur Station (Vadala road), said an RPF official. RPF staff Ram Singh Meena saved the passenger's life, who was identified as Giriraj Pandey.
No injuries were reported. (ANI)
Man rescued by RPF at Chembur station in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:56 IST
