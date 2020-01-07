Man robbed in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI) Four unidentified armed men were caught on camera robbing a man in Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Monday.

The incident took place near the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh wherein the robbers fired two rounds of gunshots on Monday evening.

Police was later informed that there was a laptop inside the case. Police is now looking out for the accused with the help of CCTV footage. (ANI)

