Man runs foundation to hand over unidentified bodies to respective families in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): A man in Hyderabad has started handing over unidentified bodies to family members of the deceased through a website under the banner of 'Satya Harishchandra Foundation'.

"With this foundation, all I'm trying to do is to hand over the body of an unidentified person to their family through a website. If nobody claims that body, then provide dignified last rituals to the body," K Rajeshwar Rao, founder of Satya Harishchandra Foundation told ANI.

Rajeshwar Rao, back in 1992, build a society under the name 'Satya Harishchandra Foundation' to identify the unidentified dead bodies and later hand over them to their respective families, so that the families doesn't have to face the trauma of loosing their family member and not being able to find the body.



"As soon as someone losses their life, the body starts decomposing with the next 5 to 6 hours and then to identify the body is a bigger task. So, what I do is I tag the body with gender, nearest police station where the body has been found and I give a copy of the details to the police and have a copy with me. Back then in days when there was no internet, I used to hold an album so that the bodies can be identified later on. But since 2004, I started uploading these details on my website," he said.

"I have uploaded more than 14,000 identified bodies details on my website. I receive call from all across the country. When the family members of the body are found, they will be called in to come to Hyderabad and then, if the body is still preserved then the body will be handed over," Rao added.

Rao further said, "I have also started 'Destitute Welfare Centre' in 2015, to give a home to the homeless and unattended, apart from that their details are also being uploaded on the website. With 35 beds, I run it like a hospital with medical facilities being provided."

It's been 24 years, since this foundation has been set up and till now under this foundation, we have conducted last rituals to around 13,000 unidentified dead with all the details still in our website and more than 5,000 dead and alive have been identified and handed over to their families members, he said. (ANI)

