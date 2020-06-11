Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, has sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital.

According to Aamir, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to lung infection two days ago. On Thursday, the hospital management informed Aamir's family about his brother's death. However, when he visited the hospital to collect the body, he did not find it there.

While speaking in a video, Aamir said, "My brother, Rashid Ali Khan was admitted at Medicure Hospital on June 7. Two days later, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital as his condition was serious. On June 10, we were informed that he passed away. As soon as we reached the hospital to collect the dead body, we checked 18 dead bodies but did not find my brother's dead body. I appeal the authorities to help us on acquiring the dead body of my brother."

The hospital superintendent has not responded to the matter. (ANI)

