Man sent to police custody for six days on charges of spying for Pakistan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): A local court in Jaipur on Tuesday sent a person arrested on accusations of spying and links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to six days police custody.



He was produced in Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Jaipur following his arrest.

Umesh Mishra, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Intelligence), said that the accused was arrested after confirmation that he sent important information about the border areas in exchange for money to an ISI agent. The accused, Roshanadin, was arrested in Barmer on October 24. (ANI)

