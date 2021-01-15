Man sets fire to his in-law's house, injuring 6 in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): A man allegedly set fire to his in-law's house, injuring six persons of the family, after they refused to let him in on Friday.

The incident took place in the Juhu area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

"The accused Mukesh, a resident of Hardoi district, was married to Manisha for last three years. Mukesh knocked on the door at around 4 am today. When they refused to open the door, he set the door on fire," Deepak Bhuker, Superintendent of Police (SP) South, Kanpur told reporters adding that seven members of the family were present inside the house when the incident took place.



"Out of seven members, six have burn injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Manisha's one and a half-month-old child remained unharmed," Bhuker said.

"The accused in the matter is still absconding and four teams have been formed to arrest him," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

