Man shoots at woman at her residence in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A man on Sunday shot at and severely wounded a woman and another person in Ram Nagar colony here.

ASP Pilibhit, Rohit Mishra said, "A man opened fire at a woman at her residence in Ram Nagar colony in Barah area. It has come to light that the man wanted to marry the victim and this resulted in a dispute."

"Another person is also injured. Both are admitted in hospital and we are registering an FIR in the incident," he said.

The brother of the victim has alleged that the accused was drunk when he opened fire at his sister.

He also alleged that a few days ago the accused had harassed his sister and when she objected, he had given a threat of shooting her dead. (ANI)

