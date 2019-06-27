Man shoots woman, commits suicide later in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A man allegedly shot at and injured a woman after which he apparently committed suicide here, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Panipat, Satish Gautam said, "A man shot at and injured a woman and later committed suicide here on June 26.

Gautam said, "Body of the man has been identified as Kishor. Two illicit firearms, a bag and a motorcycle have been recovered from him. Prima facie it appears that the man shot at the woman and later committed suicide."

"The woman is admitted at Maharaja Aggarsain hospital and is undergoing treatment. Further investigation is underway," he said.

An eyewitness said, "I saw a man shooting at a woman. The woman got injured and fled from the spot. After a short while, I saw that the man who shot the woman was lying dead. There were two pistols near his dead body. (ANI)

