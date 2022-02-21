Man shot at by cousin's boyfriend from Bengal in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): A man from West Bengal on Sunday shot his girlfriend's brother in the Basistha area of Assam's Guwahati.

The accused, identified as Samay Roy, has been arrested.



Subhrajyoti Bora, DCP East, Guwahati district said, "A man shot his girlfriend's brother on Sunday in the Basistha area of Guwahati. The accused has been identified as Samay Roy who allegedly shot Prem Kumar Debnath, who was the cousin brother of Roy's girlfriend."

"The accused came from West Bengal. Police reached the site and apprehended the accused along with the pistol," he added.

Injured Dev has been rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

