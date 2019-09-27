Man shot at in Delhi's Brahampuri area

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A man was shot at in Brahampuri area at 6 pm on Thursday, police said. The injured has been identified as Mohammad Hasan.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team rushed to the spot and found that Hasan had sustained a gunshot injury in his back.

"The injured was immediately taken to the GTB Hospital from where he was shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj and is being treated there," police said in a statement.



During the initial investigation, it was found that the injured, as well as the accused persons, are the residents of Sakni village in Uttar Pradesh's Jahangirabad.

They have a history of previous and old enmity and today's incident was the fallout of this enmity, it said. A case has been registered. Investigation is underway. (ANI)

