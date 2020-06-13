New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A man was shot at by two unidentified miscreants in Delhi's Wazirpur on Saturday and robbed Rs 2.30 lakh he was carrying.
Delhi Police said that the person was coming from Chandni Chowk with the money.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Man shot at, robbed of Rs 2.30 lakh in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:42 IST
