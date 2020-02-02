Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Lucknow while out on morning walk

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Bike-borne assailants on Sunday shot dead a man who was out on a morning walk in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Shirivastav, a resident of OCR building in Hazratganj area.

"Ranjit was shot dead while he was on his morning walk. Unknown men attacked him. We are yet to find out whether the deceased was associated with some organisation or not," said Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow while speaking to ANI here.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

