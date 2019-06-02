New Delhi [India], Jun 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead by some unknown assailants in north-west Delhi's Bawana area on Friday.
The man identified as Anil and employed as a welder was shot dead in the evening.
Police said it has begun an investigation and is scouring CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Man shot dead in Delhi's Bawana
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 03:48 IST
