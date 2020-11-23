Man shot dead in Delhi's Nand Nagri

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A man hailing from Delhi's Nand Nagri area was shot dead on Sunday around 7 am.

According to Delhi Police, Zulfikar Qureshi was with his son when they were attacked.



Zulfikar was shot on his head while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

During the initial probe by the police, it has emerged that there are several cases against the father-son duo.

At prima facie, it seems to be a case of personal rivalry but the police are open to all angles of investigating. (ANI)

