Man shot dead in UP's Bareilly, one arrested

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A man was allegedly shot dead by another person in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday.

The incident was reported from Gangapur area under the Baradari police station in Bareilly. According to reports, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police reached to spot after the incident. Police scanned the CCTV footage and arrested a man after a preliminary investigation.





"Information was received in Baradari police station area that a youth was shot dead by some people in Gangapur. Police reached the spot. CCTV investigation revealed that a person named Rahul had killed the man. The accused is arrested," said Rahul Bhati, Superintendant of Police (City), Bareilly.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

