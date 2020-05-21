Man shot dead over personal enmity in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A man was shot dead under the limits of Dabri police station in the national capital on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, personal enmity appears to be the prima facie reason behind the crime.

Police said that the accused is on the run.

The victim and the accused both have a criminal background, police said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

