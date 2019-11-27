Man sprays chilli and pepper on woman on way to Sabarimala shrine

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A man sprayed chilli and pepper on the face of Bindu Ammini, who was on her way to Sabarimala temple on Tuesday.

The significant aspect is that she is one of the two women who first entered the Sabarimala temple in January this year.

"A man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning," Ammini said.

Earlier today, women rights activist Trupti Desai said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.

Desai said: "Today is the Constitution Day and on this day, we will go to Sabarimala temple as it is our right."The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year.

Despite the apex court's ruling, a string of protests took place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas in the state, when several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)

