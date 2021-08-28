Man stabbed to death by wife, her lover in Delhi; 7 arrested

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): A total of seven persons have been arrested in a case in which a woman and her lover allegedly murdered the former's husband in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

New Friends Colony Police Station received information about a body found in a suitcase in a drain near Sukhdev Vihar on August 10. After inspecting the spot, police said a male body was found inside a black colour trolley bag.

The face was unrecognizable due to decomposition but the name 'Naveen' was tattoed on the right hand of the recovered body. After an inspection, the body was shifted to the mortuary of All India Medical Hospital here.



During the course of enquiry, no eye-witness was found. On inquiry, it was observed that the person was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped in the area. Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

The deceased namely Naveen was missing from August 12, 2021.

It came to light that a person Naveen had been reported missing from August 12. A police team immediately swung into action and checked the details of the missing and found that the missing report was lodged by Muskan, the wife of Naveen.

During the investigation, police said that initially Muskan tried to mislead the officials but police found evidence to prove her involvement in the murder of Naveen. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Muskan, Jamal (her lover) along with five others had stabbed Naveen to death.

All the accused have been arrested and a further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

