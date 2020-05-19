Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, 3 apprehended

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Three persons, including two children in conflict with the law (CCL), have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a man who was playing ludo on his smartphones in the jungle behind Sangam Vihar here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Aarif and two CCL have been apprehended in the matter.

The deceased person, Rohit, along with eight others was playing ludo on his smartphone in the jungle behind Sangam Vihar area when three-four persons came and started pelting stones on the men playing ludo, police said in a statement.

The miscreants also stabbed Rohit on the left side of his chest and injured another person.

Police received a PCR call on May 16 and found the body of one person when they reached the spot. The body was sent to AIIMS Hospital for post mortem.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint was filed in the matter.

Police said that after investigation, the name and details of accused persons was revealed. Raids were conducted at possible hideouts near forest behind Sangam Vihar, Faridabad and Gurugram, following which the three were apprehended by the police.

During the interrogation, Aarif confessed to his involvement in the murder and also disclosed that one Ram Babu and two CCLs were also involved in the crime. Motive was revealed as previous enmity between deceased and the assailants, police said.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress. (ANI)

