Man stabs 19-yr-old woman to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman died on Thursday after a man stabbed her with a knife allegedly because he was upset that her marriage was fixed with another person.

"At around 8 pm, we got the information that a 19-year-woman has been stabbed by a man. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Nethani told ANI.

He also informed that investigation in the matter is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon. (ANI)

