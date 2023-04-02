Man stabs wife to death in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Hemalatha and the accused as Babu.

Detailing the incident, DSP Srinivasa Murthy said, "The incident took place in Vidyanagar Colony of Chitttoor city where a man who is working as a teacher in SR Puram Gandlapalli school stabbed his wife to death on Saturday morning".



"Upon receiving the information from the family members, the police reached the spot and registered a case," said DSP Murthy.

"The woman was rushed to Chittoor government hospital where she was declared brought dead", added DSP.

"The preliminary probe suggests that the accused killed his wife over suspicion of an illicit love affair with another man," he added.

Officials said that the deceased used to work as a teacher in a private school in Chittoor city and the couple often fought with each other as the husband had suspicions of an illicit love affair with another man.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

