Man stabs woman after she resists molestation

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A man allegedly stabbed a medical student on June 25 after she resisted a molestation attempt by him, on Mathura Road in Faridabad, said an official.

Locals admitted the victim to a nearby government hospital where she is being treated. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The victim is a 1st-year student of Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S) and is practising in a private hospital in Faridabad.

"I was returning to my house from the hospital when he came and molested me. I resisted and hurled abuses at him after which he left. I kept moving forward when he returned from behind and groped me and stabbed me with a knife" said the victim.

The girl said that the man was unknown to him.

"The girl is being treated in a government hospital. We have filed a complaint under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. We are trying to identify the accused through the CCTV footage and we will arrest him soon", said Balbir Singh, Investigating officer. (ANI)

