Man stuck between two boulders near forest in Telangana; rescue underway

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Thursday informed that they have been trying to rescue a man who fell between two boulders while trying to get back his phone near the Ghanpur forest.

The man has been identified as Raju of the Reddypet village, who got stuck inside the cave between two huge rocks on Tuesday evening.





"The incident occurred at around 2 pm on December 13 but the villagers informed us yesterday (December 14) at around 5 pm. Shada Raju had gone hunting with a friend near Ghanpur forest and slipped as he was trying to get his mobile phone that fell down there," Superintendent of Kamareddy Police, B. Srinivas Reddy said adding that the rescue operation is currently underway.

The police also informed that they had also brought JCB while they were trying to move rocks and rescue him safely.

"A man named Raju was walking in a forest in village Reddypet under the police station limits of Machareddy in the Kamareddy district and got trapped in a cave while he was trying to pick his phone which fell down. We have also tried to move the rocks with the help of JCB," Deputy SP of Kamareddy, Laxminarayana said on Wednesday.

The DSP also said that his family members had so far fed him with water and some ready-to-eat food. (ANI)

