Man suffering from tuberculosis, dies at Pune railway station

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): A 35-year-old man died after he collapsed coughing at Pune railway station on Saturday evening, the police said.



The deceased was reportedly suffering from tuberculosis, and was yet to board on the train, the official said.

"According to the relative of deceased person was suffering from TB. Person collapsed after coughing heavily even before boarding the train. Dead body has been sent to Sasoon Hospital for further procedures," confirmed Police and Railway PRO.

"Police and Railway authorities both ruled out any incident of stampede at the station, though due to Festival, station throughout the day seen extra footfall of the passengers today, as of situation is under control RPF and other officials are on the station to maintain the crowd movements," the officials said in a statement. (ANI)

