Man survives knife attack on Mumbai bridge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): A man survived a knife attack from an assailant on a pedestrian foot over bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai.



The incident took place on November 28.

As per the recorded visual of the incident, the attacker tried to stab the man while he moves briskly to avoid it. There were some onlookers as well on the bridge at the time of the incident.

"There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death," said a police officer. (ANI)

