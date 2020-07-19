Man, suspected to have died of COVID taken to crematorium on pushcart by his widow, son in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman used a pushcart to take the body of her dead husband to the crematorium after she allegedly did not receive any help from relatives who suspected him to have died of Covid.

The woman and her son were seen pushing the body in the Athani thaluk of Belagavi.

The man had died two days ago at his residence and no family member apart from the close members attended the last rites due to the fear that he was COVID-19 positive.

It was later found that the deceased person was COVID-19 negative.

A total of 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday, said the state health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is presently at 55,115, including 33,205 active cases. While there are 20,757 recoveries, the death toll stands at 1,147. (ANI)

