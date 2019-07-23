Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on suspicion of being thief, 5 held

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Five people were arrested here in connection with the murder of a man, who was killed after being mistaken to be a thief when he took shelter in a house after being chased by stray dogs.

The man succumbed to his injuries at civil hospital in Lucknow on Monday. The incident took place while the man was on his way to visit his in-laws on Thursday night.

"He was going to meet his wife when dogs chased him and he took shelter in a house. The man was drunk and he could not explain why he was there. Nobody believed him and they brutally burnt him by using hot parts of a generator. He was admitted at a hospital here and referred to Lucknow but could not be saved," said Akash Tomar, SP, Barabanki.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the case and search is on for the other accused also," he added.

"All are members of a family," he added (ANI)

