Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Nayagaon

Nayagaon (Punjab) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A 65-year-old man was tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday.

He was admitted in a hospital following acute respiratory symptoms and was kept in an isolated ward.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.(ANI)

