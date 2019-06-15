Man thrashed for staring at couple; dies during treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): A 23-year-old man, named Sai, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment days after he was thrashed by a history-sheeter for staring at him while he was being intimate with his girlfriend, police said.

According to Ramgopalpet police, in the wee hours of June 13, Balakrishna along with his friends Sai and Mahesh came to Tank Bund to celebrate his birthday.

After the celebration, while they were returning back to their houses, the trio saw a person consuming alcohol and being intimate with his girlfriend on the Necklace Road. As they started staring at them, the person, named Junaid started abusing the trio and a verbal spat started between them.

Junaid later took a stone and attacked Sai, which resulted in severe bleeding injury on his head, police shared.

Immediately after receiving a complaint, the police reached the spot and shifted Sai to local a hospital for treatment and nabbed the accused Junaid. A case was registered under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code against him and he was sent to judicial remand.

Sai was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries today. The accused, Junaid, is a history-sheeter from Miryalguda and has 16 criminal cases against him. (ANI)

