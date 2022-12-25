Man thrashes his lover, leaves her unconscious on road, arrested

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A man and his accomplices have been arrested for allegedly beating up his lover and leaving her unconscious on the road, tweeted Rewa Police. The incident happened in the Mauganj Police Station area in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, December 21.



A video of the man beating up the woman went viral on social media following which the Police registered a case.

According to locals, the woman fainted during the fight and was left unconscious on the road by the accused who fled the spot. She lay unconscious for a long time, following which the villagers reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused has been arrested by Police. (ANI)

