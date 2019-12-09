Man tries to enter Parliament, handed over to police

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A man allegedly trying to breach the security and enter the Parliament building on Monday was caught by security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police">Delhi Police.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Vinod Mathur, a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi.

Delhi Police">Delhi Police in a statement said, "Today information was received that a person is trying to impersonate as Member of Parliament to enter the parliament and has been detained at the reception."

Further inquiry in this matter is on. (ANI)

