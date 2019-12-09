New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A man allegedly trying to breach the security and enter the Parliament building on Monday was caught by security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police">Delhi Police.
The man has been identified as 39-year-old Vinod Mathur, a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi.
Delhi Police">Delhi Police in a statement said, "Today information was received that a person is trying to impersonate as Member of Parliament to enter the parliament and has been detained at the reception."
Further inquiry in this matter is on. (ANI)
Man tries to enter Parliament, handed over to police
ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:50 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A man allegedly trying to breach the security and enter the Parliament building on Monday was caught by security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police">Delhi Police.