Man, two minor daughters found dead in Maharashtra's Kandivali

Kandivali (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): A man and his two minor daughters were found dead at their home in Kandivali area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.



"A 45-year-old man Azgar Ali was found hanging from a ceiling rod at his home today in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. His two daughters, one aged 12 years and the other aged 8 were also found unconscious and later died," a police official from the Kandivali Police Station said.

Police said that as per prima facie evidence, it seems like a triple suicide case and investigation is underway. "The bodies have been sent to the nearby hospital," the official added. (ANI)

