Man who attacked Rakesh Roshan re-arrested in Thane after jumping parole

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): A man, who had allegedly attacked Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000, has been arrested by Thane Police in Maharashtra nearly three months after he jumped parole, a senior cop said on Saturday.



According to the police, the man has been identified as Sunil Vishwanath Gaikwad, who reportedly is a notorious criminal and sharpshooter. Police said that Gaikwad was arrested from Parsik Circle area in Kalwa around last night.

Reportedly, six rounds of bullets were shot at Roshan outside his Santa Cruz office in the Mumbai in January 2000, of which two bullets hit him. (ANI)

