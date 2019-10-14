Man who committed suicide in Buldhana was not a farmer: Police

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police have said that the man who committed suicide here on Sunday was not a farmer.

The deceased was identified as Talware from Khatkhed village.

Speaking to reporters, Police Station Incharge Shergaon, Gokul Suryavanshi said, "It is being reported that Talware has committed suicide, however, we are doing further investigation. In our primary investigation, we found that Talware was not a farmer as there was no farmland registered under his name nor in the name of his father."

"As per the primary investigation, we found that he had some dispute with his father and wife. There was no suicide note found," Suryavanshi said.

However, a villager Prafulla said, "Yesterday, a farmer wearing a BJP poll campaign t-shirt committed suicide."

"If BJP workers are committing suicides then are these good days for the farmers?" he asked. (ANI)

