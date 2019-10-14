Police Station Incharge Shergaon, Gokul Suryavanshi speaking to media.
Police Station Incharge Shergaon, Gokul Suryavanshi speaking to media.

Man who committed suicide in Buldhana was not a farmer: Police

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:00 IST

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police have said that the man who committed suicide here on Sunday was not a farmer.
The deceased was identified as Talware from Khatkhed village.
Speaking to reporters, Police Station Incharge Shergaon, Gokul Suryavanshi said, "It is being reported that Talware has committed suicide, however, we are doing further investigation. In our primary investigation, we found that Talware was not a farmer as there was no farmland registered under his name nor in the name of his father."
"As per the primary investigation, we found that he had some dispute with his father and wife. There was no suicide note found," Suryavanshi said.
However, a villager Prafulla said, "Yesterday, a farmer wearing a BJP poll campaign t-shirt committed suicide."
"If BJP workers are committing suicides then are these good days for the farmers?" he asked. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:12 IST

ED seeks permission to arrest P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought permission from a Delhi court to arrest P Chidambaram and interrogate him in custody in connection with INX Media money-laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:07 IST

Kerala: Head of investigation team probing Palarivattom bridge...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The head of the investigation team which is probing the Palarivattom bridge scam was replaced on Monday by the vigilance authorities in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:05 IST

Police in Andhra Pradesh acting under legal purview, not on...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The police in the state are acting under the legal purview and not on behalf of the ruling party, said Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) president Janugula Srinivas Rao here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:02 IST

Kerala: India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer takes...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Pranjal Patil, India's first visually challenged woman IAS officer on Monday took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:59 IST

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Air quality in Delhi remained poor for the fifth consecutive day on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 280 which is towards the upper end of 'poor' category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

Rahul a failed leader, needs to be ignored: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:42 IST

HAL workers launch countrywide indefinite strike over wage revision

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): All India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (ALHALTUCC) on Monday started its indefinite strike for 'fair and early settlement of wage revision of the employees'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:36 IST

Welcome India's position on military offensive by Turkey: Syria

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Syria on Monday welcomed India's position on the military offensive by Turkey saying it appreciates New Delhi's stand on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for a meeting on Patna floods, no...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting, excluding any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP or MLA, to discuss the situation in Patna after the flood at 4 pm on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:28 IST

Fire breaks out at Mumbai commercial building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Peninsula Business park at Vira Desai road in Andheri Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:23 IST

USD 58 billion investment is expected in India's oil...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that US dollar 58 billion investment is expected in India's oil exploration and production sector in next two years, while US dollar 60 billion has already been invested to create a gas-based

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:19 IST

Aviation Turbine Fuel and Natural Gas should be brought under...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday batted for the inclusion of aviation turbine fuel and natural gas in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and made an appeal to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the same.

Read More
iocl