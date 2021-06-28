Man who compiled e-book on mentions of TN in Mann Ki Baat thanks PM Modi for acknowledging his work

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Guru Prasad, a resident of Chennai, has extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter acknowledged his e-book compilation comprising all mentions by the Prime Minister about Tamil Nadu during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme.

Speaking to ANI, Guru Prasad said that Tamil Nadu's mention in the programme makes him happy and gave him the idea of compiling all the mentions of the state into an e-book in the Tamil language for the locals.

He also stated that he is a big follower of PM Modi and expressed his gratitude to him stating that a mention by the PM is not an ordinary achievement.



"I've been listening to Mann Ki Baat for several months. Whenever PM speaks about Tamil Nadu I feel happy about it. I thought I should compile all these mentions for Tamil people in their language into an e-book," the Chennai resident said.

"This month only I prepared this e-book. PM's wishing is not an ordinary achievement. I feel very happy. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I am a huge follower of PM Modi," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed out that he is a 'big' admirer of "Tamil culture and language" and said every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world.

"I am a big admirer of Tamil culture. I am a big admirer of Tamil, the oldest language in the world...every Indian should cherish and feel proud that the most ancient language of the world belongs to our country. I take a lot of pride in Tamil," said the Prime Minister during his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme while talking about a letter he received from a listener Guru Prasad.

PM Modi said that Guru Prasad has prepared an E-Book by compiling all that the Prime Minister has spoken about Tamil Nadu in 'Mann Ki Baat', and informed Guru Prasad that he will definitely get the book uploaded on the Namo App. (ANI)

