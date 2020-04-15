Man who incited migrant labourers to protest in Mumbai sent to police custody till April 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): A Bandra court on Wednesday sent to police custody till April 21, Vinay Dubey, who was arrested here for allegedly inciting migrant labourers.

Dubey was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18.

Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

More than 1,000 migrant workers here gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

