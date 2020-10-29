Man who provided pistol to accused in Ballabgarh murder case held

Nuh (Haryana) [India], October 29 (ANI): The man who allegedly provided country-made pistol to Touseef, accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh, has been arrested from Haryana's Nuh district, Faridabad police said.

The accused, Ajru, was nabbed after raids were conducted at dozens of places.

Ajru is the third person to be arrested in the murder case. Earlier, Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested and both of them have been sent to two days police custody.



The final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, attempting to shove her into a car and when she tries to save herself is shot at point-blank range.

After shooting the victim, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injury. (ANI)

