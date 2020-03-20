Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to three.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a high-level meeting on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus and appealed to the people not to panic and take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday decided to close the Balaji temple for the devotees as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive. (ANI)

