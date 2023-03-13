Man who scaled Everest in 2021 meets Sukhvinder Sukhu, CM calls him icon for adventure enthusiasts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Amit Negi, who scaled Mount Everest in 2021, met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Hailing from Kinnaur, Amit Negi scaled Mount Everest (8848.86 meters) in 2021 and is the first civilian hiker from the Hill State to conquer the world's third highest peak Kanchenjunga (8546 meters) in 2022.

Revealing his itinerary to the Chief Minister, he said that he will be scaling the highest peaks of Annapurna with a height of 8091 meters, Makalu Peak (8481 meters), Lhotse (8516 meters) and Dhaulagiri peak (8167 meters) from March 15.



Wishing him luck for his new venture, CM Sukhu said that Amit Negi has brought laurels to the State with his feat and has displayed his courage and competence by scaling the highest peaks of the world.

Referring to Negi, CM Sukhu said that he was an icon for the youth, particularly amongst the adventure enthusiast and hoped that Amit would add many feathers to his cap in his future endeavours.

Tribal Development Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, MLA, Lahaul-Spiti Ravi Thakur, MLA Chamba, Neeraj Nayyar, MLA Bhoranj, Suresh Kumar and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

