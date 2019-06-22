Man who shot dead UP Bar Council President dies during treatment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22 (ANI): Manish Sharma, who shot himself after killing UP Bar Council President Darvesh Kumari Yadav, died during treatment at Medanta Hospital here on Friday.

Sharma had shot himself in the head later in the evening after he had killed Yadav.

He shot Yadav dead at a ceremony held to welcome her inside the Agra court premises on June 12.

Yadav was elected the state Bar Council President in Prayagaraj on June 9. She was the first woman chief of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

She was shot dead by Sharma when she was going inside the chambers. Yadav was hit with three bullets and was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last. (ANI)

