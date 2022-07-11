Man, wife, daughter arrested for holding dual passports

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man along with his wife and daughter for allegedly holding dual passports.

As per the police report, the accused has been identified as Biswajit Das, his wife Rinku Das, and his daughter, who are residents of Bin Para Anulia Nadia, West Bengal.

The complaint was registered against them by the Immigration officials for having French and Indian passports.

It was alleged that these three passengers were holding French travel documents and they approached for departure immigration clearance to Paris, France by Air India flight.



During the course of investigation, Biswajit Das and his wife Rinku Das were interrogated and arrested. They disclosed that they are permanent residents of West Bengal and that their parents are also residing at the above address.

The pax departed from India in 2018 from Kolkata to Qatar where they met one agent namely Sandeep, who arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents for them.

"They disclosed themselves as Bangladeshi nationals and procured French Passports. In return, they paid a sum total of Rs nine lakh to the agent. In France, they took asylum and started working there. Later in India, his father-in-law namely Parkash Chander Bepar passed away and hence he came to India to attend his last rites along with his family, where they were apprehended by the Immigration officials at the arrival counter and handed over to the police," stated the police.

The arrested husband is currently in police custody and the wife is in judicial custody. The custody of the minor child has been handed over to the family members of the passengers.

Further efforts are being done to establish the nationality of the arrested passengers and their Indian passport files will be scrutinized at RPO Kolkata. (ANI)

