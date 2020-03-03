Representative Image
Man, woman found dead in a canal in Pune

ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:24 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found on Tuesday in a canal near Dhayri, Sinhagad Road in Pune. Both were aged around 30 years.
Police are investigating the case to find out more details about the deaths. (ANI)

