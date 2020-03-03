Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found on Tuesday in a canal near Dhayri, Sinhagad Road in Pune. Both were aged around 30 years.
Police are investigating the case to find out more details about the deaths. (ANI)
Man, woman found dead in a canal in Pune
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:24 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found on Tuesday in a canal near Dhayri, Sinhagad Road in Pune. Both were aged around 30 years.