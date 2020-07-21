Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police.
Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwarka Sector 6, said the police.
The two used to work together. Police are further investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
