Representative Image.

Man, woman jump off building in Delhi's Dwarka, admitted to hospital

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A woman and a man allegedly jumped off from the 4th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka on Monday, said the Delhi Police.
Both of them have been admitted to a hospital and are in an unconscious state. They jumped off from a building in Dwarka Sector 6, said the police.
The two used to work together. Police are further investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

