Mandate against Nitish Kumar, Bihar will find alternative which will be spontaneous: Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that people's mandate is against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar will find its alternative which will be spontaneous.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "How can someone become Chief Minister after getting 40 seats? People's mandate is against him, he (Nitish Kumar) is decimated and should decide on it. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen."

"It's an irony how BJP won 74 seats but they do not have a face, they are not even willing to find one. We are also waiting for how this irony unfolds in the future," he added.

Ahead of the NDA's legislature party meeting in Bihar, earlier today Jha said the fate of the leadership in the state will be decided by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has no other option but to comply.

"They don't have any alternative but to comply. With around 40 seats, he (Nitish Kumar) is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. BJP has the 'script' to that dream. Just wait and watch what all will unfold in Bihar," Jha told ANI.

These remarks come as a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party is scheduled to be held in Patna today, where Nitish Kumar is expected to be elected as the leader. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. (ANI)